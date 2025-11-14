U.S. Soldiers and Airmen help set up and score the Special Olympics program championship in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986463
|VIRIN:
|251113-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378626
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Service Members help with Special Olympics program, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
