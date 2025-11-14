Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members help with Special Olympics program

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen help set up and score the Special Olympics program championship in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986463
    VIRIN: 251113-Z-MF120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378626
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

