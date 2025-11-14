AIRLANT Veterans Day Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Force Atlantic are honored in a Veterans Day multimedia reel featuring dynamic animation, historic imagery, and modern naval aviation footage. The video highlights AIRLANT’s legacy of service and the continued dedication of the men and women who support naval air power around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)