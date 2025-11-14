Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIRLANT Veterans Day Tribute

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Air Force Atlantic are honored in a Veterans Day multimedia reel featuring dynamic animation, historic imagery, and modern naval aviation footage. The video highlights AIRLANT’s legacy of service and the continued dedication of the men and women who support naval air power around the world. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986462
    VIRIN: 251111-N-NG136-3000
    Filename: DOD_111378616
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRLANT Veterans Day Tribute, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Veterans Day

