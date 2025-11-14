Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Alliances and Projecting Combat Power Through Logistics

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Airmen assigned to 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron, 502d Air Base Wing, move weapons and ammunition at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. The movement was part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority to support Pacific allies and demonstrated JBSA's role in strengthening alliances and projecting combat power through logistics. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)

