Airmen assigned to 502d Logistics Readiness Squadron, 502d Air Base Wing, move weapons and ammunition at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025. The movement was part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority to support Pacific allies and demonstrated JBSA's role in strengthening alliances and projecting combat power through logistics. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian G. Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986461
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-XZ183-4425
|Filename:
|DOD_111378615
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
