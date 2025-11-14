Baltic Warrior 2025 Highlight Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, compete in the Baltic Warrior competition in Latvia on Oct. 10, 2025. Multiple teams from different NATO Allied nations tested their endurance by rucking 10 miles with a 35-pound ruck, carrying a canoe for 2 miles over land, and then canoeing 9 miles to the Baltic Sea. Baltic Warrior 2025 assessed teams' physical strength while showcasing the unity and resilience that have strengthened U.S. partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)