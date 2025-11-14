U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, compete in the Baltic Warrior competition in Latvia on Oct. 10, 2025. Multiple teams from different NATO Allied nations tested their endurance by rucking 10 miles with a 35-pound ruck, carrying a canoe for 2 miles over land, and then canoeing 9 miles to the Baltic Sea. Baltic Warrior 2025 assessed teams' physical strength while showcasing the unity and resilience that have strengthened U.S. partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986459
|VIRIN:
|251010-Z-CL916-1005
|PIN:
|251010B
|Filename:
|DOD_111378610
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Baltic Warrior 2025 Highlight Reel, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
