Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baltic Warrior 2025 Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    10.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, compete in the Baltic Warrior competition in Latvia on Oct. 10, 2025. Multiple teams from different NATO Allied nations tested their endurance by rucking 10 miles with a 35-pound ruck, carrying a canoe for 2 miles over land, and then canoeing 9 miles to the Baltic Sea. Baltic Warrior 2025 assessed teams' physical strength while showcasing the unity and resilience that have strengthened U.S. partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986459
    VIRIN: 251010-Z-CL916-1005
    PIN: 251010B
    Filename: DOD_111378610
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic Warrior 2025 Highlight Reel, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USA
    2025
    Montenegro Armed Forces
    Baltic Warrior
    Spain
    Canada

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download