Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Titans of the Sea Presidential Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    251005-N-NG136-5866 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 5, 2025) F/A-18F fighter jets attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11 "Red Rippers", VFA-143 "Pukin' Dogs" and VFA-81 "Sunliners" fly in formation during the Titans of the Sea Presidential Review in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 05, 2025. The Titans of the Sea Presidential Review is one of many events taking place throughout the country to showcase maritime capabilities as part of the U.S Navy’s 250th birthday. For 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986457
    VIRIN: 251005-N-NG136-5866
    Filename: DOD_111378606
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Titans of the Sea Presidential Review, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike Fighter Squadron 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download