Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) Command Video 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jose Vargas Marmolejos 

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) Command Video 2025

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986455
    VIRIN: 250910-A-IS599-6059
    PIN: IS59901
    Filename: DOD_111378595
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) Command Video 2025, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCSE
    Marines
    Navy
    Army
    Airborne
    Air Force United States Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download