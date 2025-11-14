Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inactivation Ceremony for B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    09.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in an inactivation ceremony in Estonia on Sep. 05, 2025. After training and equipping the Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, B Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade marked the completion of their mission in Estonia with an inactivation ceremony and will be relieved by the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment as it transitions to its new assignment in Lithuania, continuing training efforts and enhancing interoperability with NATO allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by. Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986454
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-CL916-1001
    PIN: 250906A
    Filename: DOD_111378563
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inactivation Ceremony for B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9th Cavalry Regiment
    14th Field Artillery Regiment
    2025
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    100thMPAD
    ARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download