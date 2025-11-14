Inactivation Ceremony for B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in an inactivation ceremony in Estonia on Sep. 05, 2025. After training and equipping the Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, B Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade marked the completion of their mission in Estonia with an inactivation ceremony and will be relieved by the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment as it transitions to its new assignment in Lithuania, continuing training efforts and enhancing interoperability with NATO allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by. Sgt. James Garcia)