Inactivation Ceremony for B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1-14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, participate in an inactivation ceremony in Estonia on Sep. 05, 2025. After training and equipping the Estonian Defense Forces with operational proficiency and an understanding of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, B Battery, 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade marked the completion of their mission in Estonia with an inactivation ceremony and will be relieved by the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment as it transitions to its new assignment in Lithuania, continuing training efforts and enhancing interoperability with NATO allied nations. (U.S. Army Video by. Sgt. James Garcia)
|09.04.2025
|11.14.2025 10:30
|B-Roll
|Location:
|EE
