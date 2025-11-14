Charlie Company Crucible (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an objective during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that tests everything the Recruits have learned during the 13 week recruit training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)