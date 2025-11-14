Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Crucible (B-Roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an objective during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that tests everything the Recruits have learned during the 13 week recruit training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986452
    VIRIN: 251113-M-UA604-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378557
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Charlie Company Crucible (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crucible, training, recruit training, objective, drill instructor

