U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct an objective during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Nov. 6, 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event that tests everything the Recruits have learned during the 13 week recruit training cycle. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katrina Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986452
|VIRIN:
|251113-M-UA604-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378557
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Charlie Company Crucible (B-Roll), by LCpl Katrina Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
