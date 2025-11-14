From Pool to Super Hornet: Coach Rahne’s VFA-11 Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne completes the required water survival and swim qualification with Deputy Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Capt. Dustin W. Peverill, before launching on an orientation flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11. The training and flight highlight the partnership between the Red Rippers and Old Dominion University, showcasing naval aviation’s commitment to community engagement. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)