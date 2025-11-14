Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne completes the required water survival and swim qualification with Deputy Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Capt. Dustin W. Peverill, before launching on an orientation flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11. The training and flight highlight the partnership between the Red Rippers and Old Dominion University, showcasing naval aviation’s commitment to community engagement. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986450
|VIRIN:
|250814-N-NG136-9433
|Filename:
|DOD_111378555
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Pool to Super Hornet: Coach Rahne’s VFA-11 Experience, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.