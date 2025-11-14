U.S. FASTEUR Marines train Latvian allies on using M240B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. FASTEUR Marines hosted a range with U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Latvian State Police OMEGA Anti-terrorism Team, and Latvian Mobile Response Team. These joint exercises focused on building readiness for crisis and conflict, ultimately aiming to reinforce the U.S. commitment to convergence and the security and safety of U.S. embassies. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)