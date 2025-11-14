Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. FASTEUR Marines train Latvian allies on using M240B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    10.22.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. FASTEUR Marines hosted a range with U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Latvian State Police OMEGA Anti-terrorism Team, and Latvian Mobile Response Team. These joint exercises focused on building readiness for crisis and conflict, ultimately aiming to reinforce the U.S. commitment to convergence and the security and safety of U.S. embassies. (U.S. Army B-Roll by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986448
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-NV643-1005
    PIN: 251023C
    Filename: DOD_111378535
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. FASTEUR Marines train Latvian allies on using M240B, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100mpad
    FASTEUR
    FASTEUR Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download