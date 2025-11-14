The President of the United States, the Honorable Donald J. Trump, celebrates the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps and Navy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 10, 2025. The Presidential Special honors two and a half centuries of service, tradition, and commitment by highlighting the Marines and Sailors who make the mission possible. (Courtesy video by Event Strategies Incorporated)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986446
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-M0231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378527
|Length:
|01:46:45
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Above, Below, & Beyond: A Presidential Special, by CPT Steven Keenan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.