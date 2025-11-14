Above, Below, & Beyond: A Presidential Special

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The President of the United States, the Honorable Donald J. Trump, celebrates the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps and Navy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 10, 2025. The Presidential Special honors two and a half centuries of service, tradition, and commitment by highlighting the Marines and Sailors who make the mission possible. (Courtesy video by Event Strategies Incorporated)