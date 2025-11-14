Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Above, Below, & Beyond: A Presidential Special

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Video by Capt. Steven Keenan 

    Communication Directorate             

    The President of the United States, the Honorable Donald J. Trump, celebrates the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps and Navy in Arlington, Virginia, on Nov. 10, 2025. The Presidential Special honors two and a half centuries of service, tradition, and commitment by highlighting the Marines and Sailors who make the mission possible. (Courtesy video by Event Strategies Incorporated)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986446
    VIRIN: 251110-M-M0231-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378527
    Length: 01:46:45
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    250
    Marines250
    Navy
    Marine Corps

