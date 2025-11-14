The Marauder Update is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Wing command chief, addresses the wing with current information within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Aysta and Miketin provide command priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|986444
|VIRIN:
|251101-Z-YH622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378480
|Length:
|00:06:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Marauder Update: Episode 1, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.