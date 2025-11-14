Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marauder Update: Episode 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    The Marauder Update is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Wing command chief, addresses the wing with current information within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Aysta and Miketin provide command priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 09:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 986444
    VIRIN: 251101-Z-YH622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378480
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marauder Update: Episode 1, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    386
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    The Marauder Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download