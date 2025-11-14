The Marauder Update: Episode 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Marauder Update is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Nathan Aysta, 386th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jozef Miketin, 386th Wing command chief, addresses the wing with current information within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Aysta and Miketin provide command priorities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)