173rd Airborne Brigade holds 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Infocus

The 173rd Airborne Brigade held their annual Derek Hines 5K run to honor and commemorate the life and legacy of 1st Lt. Hines at Caserma Del Din on Nov. 7, 2025. The event brought over 1000 participates to USAG- Italy to celebrate 1st Lt. Hines, who made the ultimate sacrifice while deployed in Afghanistan in 2005. The 5K also marks the twentieth anniversary of 1st Lt. Hines passing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
