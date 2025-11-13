U.S. Marine Cpl. Shamareik Johnson from the Marine Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, discusses his experience working with Latvian allies and leading his team through various M240B drills. The U.S. FASTEUR Marines hosted a range with U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Latvian State Police OMEGA Anti-terrorism Team, and Latvian Mobile Response Team. These joint exercises focused on building readiness for crisis and conflict, ultimately aiming to reinforce the U.S. commitment to convergence and the security and safety of U.S. embassies. (U.S. Army interview by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)
This work, U.S. FASTEUR Marine discusses leading exercises with Latvian allies, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
