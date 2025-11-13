Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. FASTEUR Marine discusses leading exercises with Latvian allies

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    10.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Marine Cpl. Shamareik Johnson from the Marine Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Company, Europe, discusses his experience working with Latvian allies and leading his team through various M240B drills. The U.S. FASTEUR Marines hosted a range with U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Latvian State Police OMEGA Anti-terrorism Team, and Latvian Mobile Response Team. These joint exercises focused on building readiness for crisis and conflict, ultimately aiming to reinforce the U.S. commitment to convergence and the security and safety of U.S. embassies. (U.S. Army interview by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 07:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986415
    VIRIN: 251023-Z-NV643-1006
    PIN: 251023-A
    Filename: DOD_111378312
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: ADAZI, LV

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. FASTEUR Marine discusses leading exercises with Latvian allies, by PFC Gabriel Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100mpad
    FASTEUR
    FASTEUR Marines

