Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th CES Live Fire Training BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron execute simulated aircraft fire response training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. By practicing in fast-paced and realistic conditions, the unit strengthens its ability to safeguard aircrews, preserve multimillion-dollar assets and keep missions moving. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986414
    VIRIN: 250929-F-GK113-1332
    Filename: DOD_111378298
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th CES Live Fire Training BROLL, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    100th ARW
    fire and emergency services
    100th CES
    Training
    USAFE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download