U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron execute simulated aircraft fire response training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Sept. 29, 2025. By practicing in fast-paced and realistic conditions, the unit strengthens its ability to safeguard aircrews, preserve multimillion-dollar assets and keep missions moving. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986414
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-GK113-1332
|Filename:
|DOD_111378298
|Length:
|00:03:48
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th CES Live Fire Training BROLL, by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.