    AFN Tv In Focus: 39th ABW mass casualty exercise

    TURKEY

    09.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gavin Hameed 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Air Base Wing conducted a mass casualty scenario during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 as part of a Combat Readiness Inspection Sept. 8-11, 2025, assessing operational strengths and areas for improvement. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986412
    VIRIN: 250910-F-YR448-2990
    Filename: DOD_111378283
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TR

