AFN Tv In Focus: 39th ABW mass casualty exercise

The 39th Air Base Wing conducted a mass casualty scenario during Exercise Titan Shield 25-09 as part of a Combat Readiness Inspection Sept. 8-11, 2025, assessing operational strengths and areas for improvement. The mass casualty portion of the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to deliver fast, coordinated care under pressure, demonstrating their readiness to support the mission during crisis conditions.