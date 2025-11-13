Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 Cav conducts operation Nightmare with Croatian Allies

    POLAND

    11.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, execute patrols, urban operations, and simulated medical evacuations as part of Operation Chaos at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 6, 2025. The exercise brought U.S. Soldiers together with Croatian partners to sharpen small-unit tactics and strengthen interoperability. Joint training across Europe reinforces the readiness and collective defense posture of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986410
    VIRIN: 251114-Z-BN475-1085
    Filename: DOD_111378268
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 3-8 Cav conducts operation Nightmare with Croatian Allies, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100th MPAD
    Operation Nightmare
    Vcorps
    StrongerTogether
    3-8 Cav
    TFMarne

