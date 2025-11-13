3-8 Cav conducts operation Nightmare with Croatian Allies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, execute patrols, urban operations, and simulated medical evacuations as part of Operation Chaos at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 6, 2025. The exercise brought U.S. Soldiers together with Croatian partners to sharpen small-unit tactics and strengthen interoperability. Joint training across Europe reinforces the readiness and collective defense posture of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eric Allen)