U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, execute patrols, urban operations, and simulated medical evacuations as part of Operation Chaos at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Nov. 6, 2025. The exercise brought U.S. Soldiers together with Croatian partners to sharpen small-unit tactics and strengthen interoperability. Joint training across Europe reinforces the readiness and collective defense posture of U.S. and NATO forces. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986410
|VIRIN:
|251114-Z-BN475-1085
|Filename:
|DOD_111378268
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-8 Cav conducts operation Nightmare with Croatian Allies, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
