Installing plates in the IBA vest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986400" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah McCrae, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment (IPE) journeyman, demonstrates how to properly set up the interceptor body armor vest in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2025. IPE is responsible for issuing, maintaining, inspecting, and accounting for all individual defense and deployment requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)