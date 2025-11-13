Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installing plates in the IBA vest

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah McCrae, 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment (IPE) journeyman, demonstrates how to properly set up the interceptor body armor vest in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 9, 2025. IPE is responsible for issuing, maintaining, inspecting, and accounting for all individual defense and deployment requirements. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 05:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986400
    VIRIN: 251010-F-UX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378169
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    AFCENT
    332 ELRS
    CENTCOM

