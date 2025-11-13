Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Renting on the German Economy - RSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    RSA for renting on the German Economy and the rights of U.S. personnel under German law.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 05:28
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986399
    VIRIN: 251031-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378136
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Renting on the German Economy - RSA, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    Germany

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download