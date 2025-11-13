Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - November 14, 2025

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers with 2nd Cavalry Regiment trained for the Expert Soldier, Infantryman and Field Medical Badge at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

    USS Gerald R. Ford transited the Straight of Gibraltar while on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Southern Command.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 05:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986398
    VIRIN: 251113-F-OK286-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378134
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - November 14, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    AFNE
    AFNE Report
    Navy
    Army

