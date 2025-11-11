Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS and 82nd EQRS strengthen coordination through jump training (Slow-motion B-roll)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.07.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    In this slow motion b-roll package, members assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations over East Africa, Nov. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and sustained readiness between mobility and rescue forces operating across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 03:03
    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

