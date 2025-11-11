75th EAS and 82nd EQRS strengthen coordination through jump training (Slow-motion B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this slow motion b-roll package, members assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations over East Africa, Nov. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and sustained readiness between mobility and rescue forces operating across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)