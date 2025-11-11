In this slow motion b-roll package, members assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct jump operations over East Africa, Nov. 8, 2025. The training enhanced interoperability and sustained readiness between mobility and rescue forces operating across the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 03:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986390
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378059
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS and 82nd EQRS strengthen coordination through jump training (Slow-motion B-roll), by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.