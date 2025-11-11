6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base B-Roll

Soldiers from Charlie Battery 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade visit the 1st Artillery Battery, 122d Missile Defense Battalion (M-SAM), South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025. During the visit, soldiers had the opportunity to interact with members of the ROKAF and learn about the roles, responsibilities and equipment they use every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 01:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:05:01
|Location:
|KR
