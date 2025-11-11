Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    AFN Humphreys

    Soldiers from Charlie Battery 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade visit the 1st Artillery Battery, 122d Missile Defense Battalion (M-SAM), South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025. During the visit, soldiers had the opportunity to interact with members of the ROKAF and learn about the roles, responsibilities and equipment they use every day. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 01:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986380
    VIRIN: 251106-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111377882
    Length: 00:05:01
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6-52 ADA visit ROKAF base B-Roll, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

