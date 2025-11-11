This video highlights the rollout of Market 19, the Army’s first autonomous kitchen launched by 19th ESC at Camp Walker.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 00:43
|Location:
|KR
This work, Market 19 30Sec Highlight, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
