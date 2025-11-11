Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th ESC Soldiers Conduct M17 and M4 Qualification – 29 Sept. 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers from the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conducted M17 and M4 qualification on September 29, 2025, to maintain weapons proficiency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 00:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986363
    VIRIN: 250929-A-TI445-5638
    Filename: DOD_111377736
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th ESC Soldiers Conduct M17 and M4 Qualification – 29 Sept. 2025, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download