6OD CTE at the Army Ammunition Support Command, Republic of the Korea

On August 26th, 19th ESC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak visited the ASC, Army Ammunition Support Command, Republic of Korea. After the short office call with ASC CG BG Hong about UFS exercise and strong ROK-US alliance, BG Pak visit the 6OD TCP located at the ASC. He conducted the evaluation of 6OD’s CTE establishment, look around the exercise area and motivated the Soldiers’ fighting will.
