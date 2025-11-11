Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6OD CTE at the Army Ammunition Support Command, Republic of the Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On August 26th, 19th ESC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak visited the ASC, Army Ammunition Support Command, Republic of Korea. After the short office call with ASC CG BG Hong about UFS exercise and strong ROK-US alliance, BG Pak visit the 6OD TCP located at the ASC. He conducted the evaluation of 6OD’s CTE establishment, look around the exercise area and motivated the Soldiers’ fighting will.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 00:11
