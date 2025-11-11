Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19ESC CG’s AD11 LTE Observation

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2025

    Video by Kailil Kendrick 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    On August 27th, 19th ESC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak visited the AD11 to observe the Live Training Exercise as the part of the UFS exercise. With ALC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Son and ASC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Hong, BG Pak observed the combined LTE of ROK-US Soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986358
    VIRIN: 250826-A-TI445-4805
    Filename: DOD_111377692
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19ESC CG’s AD11 LTE Observation, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

