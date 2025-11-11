On August 27th, 19th ESC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Jin H. Pak visited the AD11 to observe the Live Training Exercise as the part of the UFS exercise. With ALC Commanding General Lt. Gen. Son and ASC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Hong, BG Pak observed the combined LTE of ROK-US Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 23:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986358
|VIRIN:
|250826-A-TI445-4805
|Filename:
|DOD_111377692
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 19ESC CG’s AD11 LTE Observation, by Kailil Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
