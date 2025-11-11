Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10s support U.S. Central Command operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.03.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform maintenance and execute taxiing procedures for A-10C Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, before the Warthogs take off to conduct a routine training sortie, November 4, 2025. The A-10 has provided dedicated close air support for the Air Force for nearly 50 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 23:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986357
    VIRIN: 251104-F-VR222-3001
    Filename: DOD_111377653
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10s support U.S. Central Command operations, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A10
    AFCENT
    USAF
    attack aircraft
    CENTCOM

