U.S. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility perform maintenance and execute taxiing procedures for A-10C Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, before the Warthogs take off to conduct a routine training sortie, November 4, 2025. The A-10 has provided dedicated close air support for the Air Force for nearly 50 years. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 23:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986357
|VIRIN:
|251104-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377653
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, A-10s support U.S. Central Command operations, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
