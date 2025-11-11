Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Turkey Bowl

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participate in the 3rd Maintenance Battalion Turkey Bowl at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 24, 2025. The Turkey Bowl is a unit morale event featuring soccer, cornhole, ultimate frisbee, and flag football. The event is held to build camaraderie among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986344
    VIRIN: 251024-M-BU908-1001
    Filename: DOD_111377463
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Turkey Bowl, by Cpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MLG, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Turkey Bowl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download