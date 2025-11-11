Alaska Organized Militia members share their experiences during Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 9, 2025. AKOM members provided critical support to communities impacted by Typhoon Halong, assisting local authorities with response operations and recovery efforts. Service members from across the state worked alongside emergency management partners to conduct welfare checks, distribute supplies, and help restore essential service. (Alaska National Guard video by Spc. Ericka Gillepsie).
(0:00-1:21)
Senior Airmen Scott Nord, Logistic Readiness Squadron, 168th Wing Air National Guard
(1:22-2:36)
John Cunningham, Chaplin Assistant, 176th Wing Air National Guard
(2:27-3:55)
CW2 Stacy Buzby, Cybersecurity, Alaska State Defense Force
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 20:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986342
|VIRIN:
|250911-Z-KM346-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377415
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|BETHEL, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Organized Militia members Reflect on Their Role in Operation Halong Relief Efforts, by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.