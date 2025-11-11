Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Organized Militia members Reflect on Their Role in Operation Halong Relief Efforts

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Azavyon McFarland 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Organized Militia members share their experiences during Operation Halong Response at Bethel, Alaska, Nov. 9, 2025. AKOM members provided critical support to communities impacted by Typhoon Halong, assisting local authorities with response operations and recovery efforts. Service members from across the state worked alongside emergency management partners to conduct welfare checks, distribute supplies, and help restore essential service. (Alaska National Guard video by Spc. Ericka Gillepsie).

    (0:00-1:21)
    Senior Airmen Scott Nord, Logistic Readiness Squadron, 168th Wing Air National Guard

    (1:22-2:36)
    John Cunningham, Chaplin Assistant, 176th Wing Air National Guard

    (2:27-3:55)
    CW2 Stacy Buzby, Cybersecurity, Alaska State Defense Force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 20:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986342
    VIRIN: 250911-Z-KM346-1001
    Filename: DOD_111377415
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia members Reflect on Their Role in Operation Halong Relief Efforts, by PFC Azavyon McFarland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Domestic Operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download