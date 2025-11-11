Commemorating the Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Active duty U.S. Marines and Marine Corps veterans from around the world share their experiences and thoughts about the Marine Corps’ 250-year history. The Marine Corps has been fighting the nation’s battles since its founding in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)