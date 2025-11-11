Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorating the Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson and Cpl. Jordy Morales

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Active duty U.S. Marines and Marine Corps veterans from around the world share their experiences and thoughts about the Marine Corps’ 250-year history. The Marine Corps has been fighting the nation’s battles since its founding in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 19:27
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Parris Island
    Anniversary
    250th
    Marines
    birthday
    USMC

