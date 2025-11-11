Active duty U.S. Marines and Marine Corps veterans from around the world share their experiences and thoughts about the Marine Corps’ 250-year history. The Marine Corps has been fighting the nation’s battles since its founding in Philadelphia on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 19:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986339
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377321
|Length:
|00:13:01
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commemorating the Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary, by Cpl Jacob Richardson and Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.