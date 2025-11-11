Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 conduct daily flight operations and maintenance on the MH-53E Sea Dragon during routine training under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. HM-15 continues to provide heavy-lift and airborne mine countermeasures capability to the fleet as the squadron sustains operational readiness.
(U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986325
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-NG136-9602
|Filename:
|DOD_111377045
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea Dragon Strength: HM-15 Operations, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.