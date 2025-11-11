Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Dragon Strength: HM-15 Operations

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Sailors assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 conduct daily flight operations and maintenance on the MH-53E Sea Dragon during routine training under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. HM-15 continues to provide heavy-lift and airborne mine countermeasures capability to the fleet as the squadron sustains operational readiness.
    (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

