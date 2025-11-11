Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #FlyingFriday VFA-37

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37 conduct flight operations during routine training under Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. VFA-37 enhances maritime strike capability and readiness through continuous training and sustainment.
    (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 16:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986322
    VIRIN: 250923-N-NG136-9701
    Filename: DOD_111377038
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #FlyingFriday VFA-37, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download