U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division commemorate the service of Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2025. Ray sacrificed his life to save Marines under his care near An Hoa, Vietnam while serving with D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 18:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986320
|VIRIN:
|251028-M-XY116-1001
|PIN:
|251028
|Filename:
|DOD_111376984
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines honors HM2 Bobby Ray, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.