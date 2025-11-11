2nd Battalion, 11th Marines honors HM2 Bobby Ray

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division commemorate the service of Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2025. Ray sacrificed his life to save Marines under his care near An Hoa, Vietnam while serving with D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)