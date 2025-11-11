Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion, 11th Marines honors HM2 Bobby Ray

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Cpl. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Division commemorate the service of Medal of Honor recipient Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class David R. Ray, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2025. Ray sacrificed his life to save Marines under his care near An Hoa, Vietnam while serving with D Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    1st Marine Division
    Vietnam
    Corpsmen
    2/11 Marines
    Bobby Ray
    Marines250

