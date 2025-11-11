Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Qualify With The M-17 In Support Of DC Safe

    11.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Clay Smith 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force – District of Columbia conduct M17 pistol qualification at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2025. Approximately 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, workers, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Clay Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986309
    VIRIN: 251112-A-EK487-5825
    Filename: DOD_111376462
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Qualify With The M-17 In Support Of DC Safe, by SGT Clay Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M-17
    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

