Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL): Advancing Undersea Warrior Health & Performance

This video illustrates the crucial functions of the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL), located on Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. This video highlights the research conducted by NSMRL in their nine core research areas: undersea warfighter health and performance, submariner psychological fitness and resiliency, human systems integration, submarine atmospheric monitoring, bioeffects of underwater sound and blast, hearing conservation, diving and hyperbaric research, disabled submarine survival, escape, and rescue, and undersea health epidemiology. NSMRL, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, sustains the readiness and superiority of U.S. undersea warfighters through innovative health and performance research and works to lead the world in delivering science solutions to ensure undersea warrior dominance.



For more information about NSMRL, please go to https://www.med.navy.mil/Naval-Medical-Research-Command/R-D-Commands/Naval-Submarine-Medical-Research-Laboratory/



Produced for NSMRL