317th AW honors fallen Airmen during TORQE 62 ten-year memorial

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing participate in a sunrise run and memorial ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of TORQE 62 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 2, 2025. Six Airmen, including four from the 39th AS, were killed when their C-130J Super Hercules, call sign TORQE 62, crashed in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2015. The day began with the run and concluded with a memorial ceremony at Dyess Memorial Park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986291
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-BO786-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111376183
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
