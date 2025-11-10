Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    317th AW honors fallen Airmen during TORQE 62 ten-year memorial

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing participate in a sunrise run and memorial ceremony honoring the 10th anniversary of TORQE 62 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 2, 2025. Six Airmen, including four from the 39th AS, were killed when their C-130J Super Hercules, call sign TORQE 62, crashed in Afghanistan while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2015. The day began with the run and concluded with a memorial ceremony at Dyess Memorial Park. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986291
    VIRIN: 251002-F-BO786-2002
    Filename: DOD_111376183
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW honors fallen Airmen during TORQE 62 ten-year memorial, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

