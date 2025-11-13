Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (November 13, 2025)
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Commander, Captain Jesse Nice delivers a message to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard workforce following the government shutdown.
(U.S. Navy video Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson and Scott Hanson/released)
This work, PNSY Shipyard Update 2025/11/13, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
