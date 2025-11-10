U.S. Coast Guard District Northeast and Secretaries' Cup Hype Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet at Fenway Park for the annual Secretaries' Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 15, 2025. This year, the Coast Guard Northeast District is hosting the game in its area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created using Adobe Premiere.)