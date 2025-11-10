U.S. Coast Guard District Northeast and Secretaries' Cup Hype Video

The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet at Fenway Park for the annual Secretaries' Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 15, 2025. This year, the Coast Guard Northeast District is hosting the game in its area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created using Adobe Premiere.)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986282
|VIRIN:
|251113-G-OP320-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111376036
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.