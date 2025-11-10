Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard District Northeast and Secretaries' Cup Hype Video

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet at Fenway Park for the annual Secretaries' Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 15, 2025. This year, the Coast Guard Northeast District is hosting the game in its area of responsibility. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created using Adobe Premiere.)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986282
    VIRIN: 251113-G-OP320-1001
    Filename: DOD_111376036
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Fenway Park
    Secretaries Cup

