U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW complete final mile of the 250 mile birthday relay run (B-Roll)

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Rideout, commanding general, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Lt. Col. Keenan Chirhart, commanding officer, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, deliver remarks to Marines with MWHS-2 following a formation run at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 completed the final mile of a 250-mile relay run with a formation in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|11.07.2025
|11.13.2025 14:55
|B-Roll
|986274
|251107-M-UJ436-1001
|DOD_111375920
|00:02:56
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|2
