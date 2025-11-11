U.S. Marines with 2nd MAW complete final mile of the 250 mile birthday relay run (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986274" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Rideout, commanding general, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Lt. Col. Keenan Chirhart, commanding officer, Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, deliver remarks to Marines with MWHS-2 following a formation run at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 completed the final mile of a 250-mile relay run with a formation in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)