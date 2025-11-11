Escape from Oz with a Twist!
On Halloween, Winn ACH’s Hospital Education team used a highly creative and exciting approach to critical medical skills training!
They hosted "Escape from Oz" in the simulation lab. Healthcare professionals participated in a unique escape room challenge where medical simulation mannequins, dressed as beloved Oz characters, tested both their puzzle-solving and critical medical skills under pressure.
This innovative, high-stakes training earned our medical Soldiers valuable Individual Critical Task List credits, reinforcing Winn’s commitment to providing a prepared, capable, and ready medical force. Great job, team!
