    Escape from Oz with a Twist!

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Kevin Larson 

    Winn Army Community Hospital

    On Halloween, Winn ACH’s Hospital Education team used a highly creative and exciting approach to critical medical skills training!

    They hosted "Escape from Oz" in the simulation lab. Healthcare professionals participated in a unique escape room challenge where medical simulation mannequins, dressed as beloved Oz characters, tested both their puzzle-solving and critical medical skills under pressure.

    This innovative, high-stakes training earned our medical Soldiers valuable Individual Critical Task List credits, reinforcing Winn’s commitment to providing a prepared, capable, and ready medical force. Great job, team!

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 10:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986266
    VIRIN: 251031-O-WJ404-2611
    Filename: DOD_111375837
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

