USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) ice pilots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986214" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) crewmembers speak about their experiences as ice pilots while at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 12, 2025. Ice pilots are specially trained Coast Guard deck watch officers who navigate icebreakers in and around ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)