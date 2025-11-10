Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) ice pilots

    ANTARCTICA

    02.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) crewmembers speak about their experiences as ice pilots while at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 12, 2025. Ice pilots are specially trained Coast Guard deck watch officers who navigate icebreakers in and around ice in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 21:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986214
    VIRIN: 250212-G-HT254-5041
    Filename: DOD_111374950
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: AQ

    icebreaker
    Ice Operations
    USCG PolarOps
    Ice Pilot

