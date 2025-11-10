Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs patient from sailboat in heavy seas off Oregon coast

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Lt. Christopher Butters 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, Ore., medevac'd a mariner from a sailing vessel 19 miles southwest of Tillamook Bay, Ore., Wednesday Nov. 5, 2025. The mariner was evacuated from the sailboat by a Station Tillamook Bay 47-foot motor lifeboat, hoisted to the helicopter, and transported to a higher level of care by Air Station Astoria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Chris Butters)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986213
    VIRIN: 251105-G-FO271-8934
    Filename: DOD_111374939
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

