Coast Guard medevacs patient from sailboat in heavy seas off Oregon coast

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, Ore., medevac'd a mariner from a sailing vessel 19 miles southwest of Tillamook Bay, Ore., Wednesday Nov. 5, 2025. The mariner was evacuated from the sailboat by a Station Tillamook Bay 47-foot motor lifeboat, hoisted to the helicopter, and transported to a higher level of care by Air Station Astoria. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Chris Butters)
