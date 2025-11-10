Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues father and son from overturned vessel in Columbia River

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Lt. Christopher Butters 

    U.S. Coast Guard Northwest District

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, Ore., rescued a father and son after clinging on the top of their overturned vessel for 2 hours near Chinook, Wash., Wednesday Nov. 5, 2025. Air Station Astoria located the survivors and transported them to Emergency Medical Services after a family member notified the Coast Guard that they did not return home when expected. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Chris Butters)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986212
    VIRIN: 251105-G-FO271-7539
    Filename: DOD_111374928
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: US

