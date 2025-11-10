Coast Guard rescues father and son from overturned vessel in Columbia River

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria, Ore., rescued a father and son after clinging on the top of their overturned vessel for 2 hours near Chinook, Wash., Wednesday Nov. 5, 2025. Air Station Astoria located the survivors and transported them to Emergency Medical Services after a family member notified the Coast Guard that they did not return home when expected. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lieutenant Chris Butters)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 17:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986212
|VIRIN:
|251105-G-FO271-7539
|Filename:
|DOD_111374928
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
