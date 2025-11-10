Iowa APEX Accelerator Webinar

This event will help attendees gain insight into DoW priorities and how their innovations may align, understand the structure of the DoW SBIR/STTR program, and take away actionable tips to strengthen their proposals and improve their chances of selection. It features DoW Office for Small Business Innovation Director Gina Sims.
