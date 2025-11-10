Camp Lejeune Celebrates 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy with Historic Birthday Pageant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines attend the 250th Marine Corps Birthday celebration on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. Since its founding on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has proudly defended our nation in every clime and place for 250 years. In 2025, Marines stationed around the world will commemorate the Corps’ 250th anniversary, honoring generations of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)