U.S. Marines attend the 250th Marine Corps Birthday celebration on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. Since its founding on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has proudly defended our nation in every clime and place for 250 years. In 2025, Marines stationed around the world will commemorate the Corps’ 250th anniversary, honoring generations of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986201
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-AG272-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374843
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Camp Lejeune Celebrates 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy with Historic Birthday Pageant, by LCpl Hunter Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.