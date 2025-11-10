Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune Celebrates 250 Years of Marine Corps Legacy with Historic Birthday Pageant

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hunter Brock 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines attend the 250th Marine Corps Birthday celebration on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 6, 2025. Since its founding on November 10, 1775, the United States Marine Corps has proudly defended our nation in every clime and place for 250 years. In 2025, Marines stationed around the world will commemorate the Corps’ 250th anniversary, honoring generations of service and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hunter T. Brock)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986201
    VIRIN: 251106-M-AG272-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374843
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Celebration
    birthday
    USMC
    History
    Tradition
    Honor

