    U.S. Airmen deploy to Misawa Air Base in support of Bomber Task Force mission to the Pacific

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2025

    Video by Airman William Neal 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron depart Dyess Air Force Base in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Oct. 16, 2025. This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman William Neal)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986197
    VIRIN: 251016-F-VN117-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374730
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen deploy to Misawa Air Base in support of Bomber Task Force mission to the Pacific, by Amn William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dyess Air Force Base
    9th Bomb Squadron

