U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 9th Bomb Squadron depart Dyess Air Force Base in support of a Bomber Task Force deployment, Oct. 16, 2025. This deployment is in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with Allies, partners, and joint forces and strategic deterrence missions in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman William Neal)
|10.16.2025
|11.13.2025 11:52
|B-Roll
|986197
|251016-F-VN117-1001
|DOD_111374730
|00:03:00
|TEXAS, US
|1
|1
This work, U.S. Airmen deploy to Misawa Air Base in support of Bomber Task Force mission to the Pacific, by Amn William Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
