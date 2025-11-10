Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and 4th Marine Air Wing, conduct a battalion uniform inspection at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986189
    VIRIN: 251029-M-MO302-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374500
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection B-Roll, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFR, MFS, 4th MAW, Readiness, Formation, Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download