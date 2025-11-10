Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986189" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and 4th Marine Air Wing, conduct a battalion uniform inspection at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)