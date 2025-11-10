U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South, and 4th Marine Air Wing, conduct a battalion uniform inspection at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, Oct. 24, 2025. The inspection was conducted to evaluate the Marines’ appearance and adherence to standards while promoting discipline and attention to detail. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Allan Rodriguez-Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986189
|VIRIN:
|251029-M-MO302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374500
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South Conduct a Uniform Inspection B-Roll, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
