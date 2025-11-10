U.S. Marines, Sailors and distinguished guests gather to celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel T. Qin, Cpl. Kanoa A. Thomas, Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Owen E. Long)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986186
|VIRIN:
|251106-M-VB811-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374382
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South 250th Birthday Ball, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, Cpl Isaiah Smith, Sgt Samuel Qin and LCpl Owen Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.