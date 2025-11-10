Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South 250th Birthday Ball

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas, Cpl. Isaiah Smith, Sgt. Samuel Qin and Lance Cpl. Owen Long

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)   

    U.S. Marines, Sailors and distinguished guests gather to celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Nov. 1, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel T. Qin, Cpl. Kanoa A. Thomas, Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith and Lance Cpl. Owen E. Long)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 14:19
    VIRIN: 251106-M-VB811-1001
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    MFR, MFS, Birthday, New Orleans, MFR250, MFRMCBB250

