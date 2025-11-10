New Orleans Marines conduct motivational run celebrating the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

U.S. Marines with Marines Force Reserve and Marine Forces South conduct an annual motivational run to celebrate the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in New Orleans, Nov. 7th, 2025. The run started at the Marine Corps Support Facility, New Orleans and traveled along the Mississippi River ending back at MCSF. The run celebrates the history of the Marine Corps and creates esprit de corps and camaraderie among Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986185
|VIRIN:
|251107-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374340
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
