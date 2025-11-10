Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy football teams to play for Secretaries Cup

The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet for the 54th time at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., for the 45th Secretaries Cup, November 15, 2025. The Coast Guard and Merchant Marine are vital to safeguarding America’s maritime security, ensuring the free flow of commerce, and projecting the nation’s strength and resilience across the world’s oceans. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986177
|VIRIN:
|251029-G-LB502-3449
|Filename:
|DOD_111374126
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
